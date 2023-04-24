| Players With Most Number Of Sixes In Ipl

Players with most number of sixes in IPL

The IPL has been entertaining cricket fans since 2008 as it offers plenty of fireworks. With every passing season, there has been a significant rise in the number of boundaries hit by the batsman.

Hyderabad: The T20 has emerged as the most entertaining format of the game across the world. Such is the popularity of the format that many cricket boards have come up with their own T20tournamnets. One among them is the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) which changed the way cricket is played in India.

Here is the list of the top 10 players with the most sixes in the IPL:

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting the most number of sixes in the IPL. He played 141 matches and smashed 357 sixes in his IPL career.

AB de Villiers

Villiers is the second player to hit the most number of sixes. Playing 184 IPL matches, ABD hit 251 sixes.

Rohit Sharma

With 250 sixes to his name, Rohit Sharma is just one six away to surpass AB de Villiers. He is currently placed third on the list.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is the fourth player on the list. The power hitter who featured in 241 matches now has 235 sixes in the IPL.

Virat Kohli

Featuring in 230 matches, the RCB batsman amassed 229 sixes in the IPL.

Kieron Pollard

Pollard, who began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2010, smashed 223 sixes in the IPL.

David Warner

Playing 189 matches for different franchises, the current Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner hit 211 maximums in his IPL career to date.

Suresh Raina

Known for his hitting abilities, retired cricketer Suresh Raina smashed 203 sixes in his IPL career.

Shane Watson

Appearing in 145 IPL matches, Shane Watson hit 190 sixes during his stint with Rajasthan Royals, RCB, and CSK franchises.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is last on the list with 183 sixes to his name. The current KKR all-rounder played 105 matches in the Indian Premier League to date.