Plea in Telangana HC seeks appointment of CWC chairpersons

Hyderabad: Justice Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court on Monday heard inconclusively a writ plea seeking records and remarks from the State Women and Child Welfare Department in relation to child abuse and eventual death of a fourteen-year-old orphan girl.

The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Dr Mamatha Raghuveer Achanta on the incident at Maruthi Orphan Home at Ameenpur in Sangareddy District which created lot of concern in the child protection circles.

She complained of the failure of child protection committees and the police officials in preventing or reducing occurrence of such incidents. She demanded that Chairpersons and Members to the District Welfare Committees be appointed. The petitioner complained that Inspection Committees constituted as per the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act were only on paper and not actively functioning.

She sought for an order to appoint Chairperson and Members for all the District Child Welfare Committees, Inspection Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards and to issue guidelines to monitor the above child protection structures by District Judges in each district.

She further sought for regular reports making them responsible for any violations of child rights which were not attended to. The petitioner also sought directions to all District Courts to regularly monitor crimes related to children and see that convictions rate were improved in the cases. The matter will be taken up by the court for further hearing on December 4.

