Plea seeks case against CM

The petitioners said following protests on the campus on April 27 this year, the Chief Warden of the University issued a circular on April 29, declaring summer vacations and closing down the hostels and messes till May 31.

11 June 2024

Hyderabad: A writ petition was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking directions to the Station House Officer of the Osmania University police station for registering a case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for tweeting an allegedly fabricated notice dated May 12, 2023 in respect of the closure of the University hostel for summer vacation.

