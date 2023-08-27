PM Modi calls for ethical use of AI

Days ahead of the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister also made a strong case for developing an integrated approach to deal with issues concerning cryptocurrencies.

By PTI Updated On - 08:16 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global framework for ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as he flagged concerns surrounding bias in such modern technologies and their impact on the society.

Days ahead of the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister also made a strong case for developing an integrated approach to deal with issues concerning cryptocurrencies. Modi, addressing B20 Summit India 2023 organised by CII, said India is preparing a global framework for Green Credit and urged industry leaders to adopt life and businesses with emphasis on planet positive actions.

Highlighting issues concerning climate change, energy sector crisis, food supply chain imbalance, water security, Modi said such matters have a big impact on business and to combat these challenges, there is a need to increase common efforts.

“Now, there is a challenge related to cryptocurrencies. There is a need for more and more integrated approach in this matter. I think, a global framework should be created for this, in which all stakeholders are taken care of,” Modi said at the gathering attended by global and domestic business leaders.

A similar approach, he said, is needed regarding artificial intelligence as well. “Today, the world is showing a lot of excitement regarding AI. But amidst the excitement there are also some ethical considerations. Regarding skilling and re-skilling, concern is being raised about algorithm bias and its impact on the society. Such issues also have to be resolved together,” he added.

Modi called business communities and governments to work together to ensure usage of ethical AI as “we have to sense the potential disruptions in different sectors. This problem has to be solved under the global framework.” The prime minister asked for a reconsideration of the traditional approach to business, stating they should go beyond brand and sales.