| Us Based Qualizeal Inc Xxpands With Second Ddelivery Center In Hyderabad

US-based QualiZeal Inc., expands with second delivery center in Hyderabad

The plan is to hire 500 more technical employees and make Hyderabad a strategic delivery location before expanding to other cities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: US-based QualiZeal Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has announced the opening of second delivery center in Hyderabad.

Inaugurated by Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, C.Shekhar Reddy, the company’s second delivery center in Hyderabad is 20000 sft, which will initially seat 200 more engineers and have a state-of-the-art training center.

The plan is to hire 500 more technical employees and make Hyderabad a strategic delivery location before expanding to other cities. In recent times, QualiZeal has been gearing up to serve customers worldwide, and setting up a second office in the Hyderabad GDC would facilitate the process, a press release said.

Pradeep Govindasamy, CEO, QualiZeal, said, “Organisations from all over the world are establishing their global delivery center and technology hubs in Hyderabad. This serves as a testament to Hyderabad’s rising stature nationally and internationally.”

Madhu Murthy Ronanki, advisor and lead, India Operations, said, “we plan to increase headcount and augment infrastructure and technology over the next year by investing US $ 3 Million.”