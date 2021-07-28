PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Barabanki road accident

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus in Barabanki late on Tuesday night, police said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a tweet, Modi said he has also spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and arrangements are being made for the proper treatment of the injured.

यूपी के बाराबंकी में हुए सड़क हादसे की खबर से बहुत दुखी हूं। शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। अभी सीएम योगी जी से भी बात हुई है। सभी घायल साथियों के उचित उपचार की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

The axle of the bus had broken down and it was parked on the road. Some passengers were standing outside the bus while others were sitting inside at the time of the incident, they said.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

The rescue operation is currently underway at the accident site, the police said.

