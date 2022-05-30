PM Modi congratulates candidates who cleared Civil Services exam

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:46 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

“I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them,” the Prime Minister added.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination earlier in the day.

