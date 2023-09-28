PM Modi extends Milad-un-Nabi greetings to nation

"On X, PM posted, 'Warm wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May the values of unity and compassion continue to flourish in our society. Wishing everyone happiness and good health. Eid Mubarak!'"

By IANS Published Date - 11:42 AM, Thu - 28 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

Milad-un-Nabi signifies the birth of Prophet Mohammad.