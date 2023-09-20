Milad-un-Nabi to be a low-key affair in Hyderabad

Loud DJs, illumination in major markets and thoroughfares, exhibitions and big cut outs would be missing to a large extent.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: With several Muslim groups calling off their Milad-un-Nabi processions and a few rescheduling it, Milad un Nabi – the day that marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammed – would be a sober affair this year.

Loud DJs, illumination in major markets and thoroughfares, exhibitions and big cut outs would be missing to a large extent. “The focus will be more on blood donation camps, religious programs, food camps for the under privileged and visits to old age homes and orphanages,” said Amjedullah Khan, MBT party spokesperson.

The Milad-un-Nabi, is celebrated on the 12 day of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awal every year. Bike rallies usually start the previous night and continue through the day with the community decorating the streets with serial bulbs, and playing DJ sound systems in the night.

However, with the festival overlapping with Ganesh Nimarjanam procession this time, the community elders held a meeting with the procession organizers and rescheduled the ‘Milad juloos’ to October 1. Religious meetings scheduled on the day or before, were either preponed or postponed.

Tameer-e-Millat’s public meeting was preponed to September 24 and will be held at the Numaish Grounds. “A decision was taken keeping in mind the Ganesh Nimmajan procession. The program will be held on grand scale as every year but the date is rescheduled,” said Tameer-e-Millat president, Mohammad Ziauddin Nayyar. For long, the community elders have been stressing on scaling down the expenses on pomp and gaiety during the celebrations.

A city-based organization, Tahreek Muslimeen Shabban has called upon the people to focus more on prayer gatherings at local mosques and homes on the day and it’s president, Mustaq Malik said, “We are asking the mosque managing committees to organize lectures about ill effects of drugs and other vices in the society.”

Several ‘mohalla’ groups plan a visit to government schools, colleges, hospitals, orphanages, old age homes and distribute fruits and eatables, or donate essential items like clothes or utensils.

“We pool in amount for food camps and illumination. It will be utilised for welfare purpose this year,” said Mohd Tauseef, a businessman from Khilwat.

The AIMIM will be organizing the annual ‘Jalsa e Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen’ on Sunday at Darulsalam grounds followed by ‘Mushaira’ the next day. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and several religious leaders will be attending the program on Sunday.