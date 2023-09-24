Milad-un-Nabi: Religious meeting, blood donation camps held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: With five days left for Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed commemorated on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi ul Awal, various programs were held in the city on Sunday.

A religious meeting was organized by the All India Tameer-e-Millat, one of the oldest Muslim socio-religious organizations, at the Numaish grounds, Nampally. Scores of people participated in the meeting attended by eminent religious scholars who delivered a talk about the life and teachings of Prophet Mohammed. The guest speakers for the event were Moulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi, former MP and Moulana Mehdi Hasan Aini Qasmi, organizer, Islahe Moashera, AIMPLB, said Omer Ahmed Shafeeq, secretary AITeM.

At Haj House, a blood donation camp was organized by a group of organizations including FOCUSS and TSCS. Maulana Ahsan Ali Hamoomi, khateeb Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam, Public Gardens and noted social worker Mohd Akram, made the arrangements for the camp where around 1500 people donated blood.

Another camp was organized at Charminar by COVA Peace Network where people of different faiths gathered and donated blood. Mazher Hussain, executive director, COVA said this joint celebration of festivals is to promote understanding between communities and for global peace.

The Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees, organized a Seerat un Nabi Conference at the Noori Palace Function Hall, Bandlaguda. Students who had participated in various competitions were presented awards in the program attended by noted personalities of the Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees.

Many of the programs were conducted on Sunday as against coming Thursday as the organizers decided to reschedule their events in view of Ganesh Visarjan event falling on Thursday.