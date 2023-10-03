PM Modi lays foundation stone for multiple rail, road projects in Chhattisgarh

Modi also laid the foundation stone of Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:38 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with others during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, at Jagdalpur, in Bastar district. Photo: PTI

Jagadalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for upgradation of Jagadalpur railway station and dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore at Jagadalpur of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar.

In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister dedicated to nation new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara. He laid the foundation stone of Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service. These rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of the state. The improved rail infrastructure and the new train service will benefit the local people and help in economic development of the region.

Prime Minister dedicated to nation a road upgradation project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh – Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway-43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the region.