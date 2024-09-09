Karimnagar: Water from Lower Manair Dam being released through Kakatiya canal

Karimnagar: Water from the Lower Manair Dam is being discharged through the Kakatiya canal. Since the project is getting huge inflows, irrigation officials released water from the LMD on Sunday evening.

About 1000 cusecs is being discharged to supply water to standing crops sowed under the canal downstream of the project. Water levels in LMD reached 22.371 TMC as against its storage capacity of 24.034 TMC since it is receiving adequate inflows following the recent heavy rainfall.

The project is getting inflows of 21,307 cusecs. While 19,900 cusecs is reaching the LMD from the Mid Manair Reservoir, 1000 cusecs is from the Moyathummeda river.