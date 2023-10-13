PM Modi to inaugurate 9th Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in the national capital

The summit is being hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India’s G20 Presidency. The theme of the 9th P20 Summit is ‘Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ Prime Minister’s Office said that the event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries.

“The Pan-African Parliament will take part in the P20 Summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit on 9-10 September 2023,” an official statement said.

According to PMO, the P20 Summit will focus on the following four subjects – Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms; Women-led development; Accelerating SDGs; and Sustainable Energy Transition.

Earlier a pre-summit Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) was also held on October 12 to deliberate upon initiatives towards a greener and sustainable future in harmony with nature. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the event.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that in today’s contemporary times climate change and its impact is deeply interlinked with the common future of humanity. Birla emphasized the “interconnectivity” of climate change and humanity’s future.

“It is only natural that on India’s initiative, environment-related issues have been unanimously placed at the center of the discussions during the P-20 conference,” Om Birla said.

During the two-day Summit, an exhibition ‘Mother of Democracy’ will also be organized to highlight India’s ancient and participatory democratic traditions.