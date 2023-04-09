PM Modi tries to mislead Telangana people: Vinod Kumar

09:15 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Jagtial: TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misleading the people of Telangana by doing nothing for the development of the State.

“It is not new to operate train services between Hyderabad and Tirupati. But Modi tried to project it as if it was for the first time that train services were being operated to Tirupati while launching the Vande Bharat train on Saturday,” he said.

Participating in the Medipalli mandal BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam on Sunday, he said the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs.400 during the regime of the previous Congress government. Modi, who promised to reduce the price to Rs.200 during the 2014 election campaign, but hiked it to Rs.1,200. As a result, poor people were facing severe hardships.

Moreover, no BJP-ruled State was implementing schemes being implemented in Telangana. While the State government was providing a Rs 2,100 pension, the BJP led Karnataka government was giving only Rs.200. At the same time, only 25 percent of crops was being procured from farmers by the Karnataka government.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar also spoke. Vemulwada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasanth and others were present.