“PM Modi wants to make Constitution redundant; we are trying to stop him”: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader also asserted that to increase Dalit, Adivasi and backward-class participation in the country, they have decided to conduct a caste census.

By ANI Updated On - 6 May 2024, 05:55 PM

Ratlam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that Prime Minister Modi wants to make the Constitution redundant by snatching away the rights of Adivasis, Backwards and Dalits, adding that Congress is attempting to stop it. Addressing a public meeting here today, Rahul emphasized that if voted to power, they will increase the reservation to more than 50 per cent.

“PM Modi wants to make the Constitution redundant and only he wants to rule.

He wants to snatch all of your rights. This is their goal and we are trying to stop him.

All the rights that the Adivasis, backwards and Dalits get, are due to this (Constitution). BJP leaders have said very clearly that if they come to power, they will put this book (Constitution) aside. This is why they have given a slogan of 400 seats.

They are not going to get even 150 seats. Their leaders have been saying that we will take away the reservation,” he said. “We will increase the reservations to more than 50 per cent. We will remove the 50 per cent limit implemented by the court. We will give the amount of reservation required by the Dalits, Adivasis, backwards and poor,” Rahul added.

Further, he mentioned that the media also never highlights the problems of the tribals. “They do not do this because not a single tribal will be found working in their big companies. One anchor and one journalist cannot be found in the tribal or Dalit class.Not a single tribal will be found in the 200 big companies of India. We gave you the Forest Conservation Act. Whatever work we do for the public, as soon as their government comes to power, they reverse it,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also asserted that to increase Dalit, Adivasi and backward-class participation in the country, they have decided to conduct a caste census.

“Tribals, Dalits and backward people have no participation in the country. We want to change this. We want your people in government, media, public sector, big companies. Therefore, we have decided that we are going to conduct a caste census so that you will know what is your population and what is your participation in the country. This is a revolutionary work which will change the politics of India,” Rahul added.