PM Modi wishes people on Christmas

Monday, Dec 25, 2023
By PTI
Published Date - 09:03 AM, Mon - 25 December 23
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas and wished them joy, peace and prosperity.

He said on X, “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all.”

“Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ,” he added.

