PM Narendra Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:39 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from the Secunderabad railway station here on Saturday.

Railway officials said the train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours and will be particularly beneficial for passengers on pilgrimage to the holy place.

The Prime Minister also flagged off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region.

Apart from this, he also laid the foundation for the redevelopment works of Secunderabad Railway Station, being taken up by the Indian Railway at an estimated cost of Rs.720 crore. It will involve a major makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

Officials said the redeveloped station would have a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.

