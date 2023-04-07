Anti-Modi posters come up in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:36 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to Hyderabad, hoardings and posters taking a dig at the BJP’s take on dynasty politics and corruption surfaced across the city on Friday. Many hoardings and posters were put up in different areas of Secunderabad, especially near Parade Grounds, where the Prime Minister addresses a public meeting on Saturday.

Highlighting the corruption in different BJP-ruled States, a hoarding with an India map reads “BJP achievements. Welcome Modi ji”. Another hoarding at Secunderabad with pictures of many BJP leaders and their children, who are into active politics reads “Parivar welcomes Modi ji.”

If the hoardings in different places in Secunderabad took sarcastic jibes at the BJP, the posters put up on Metro pillars in Kukatpally and other places in neighbouring areas exposed the evil plans of the Central government to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The posters put up in Telugu and English read “Save Singareni and BJP Hatao, Singareni Bachao”. In a few areas, which caught the attention of many passersby, read “All the crooked plans of BJP to privatise SCCL, will be strongly opposed and Singareni will be saved.”