PM Narendra Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

By PTI Published Date - 19 August 2024, 02:30 PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

In a post on X, he wished people happiness, prosperity and good fortune on the “auspicious” occasion.

Modi had celebrated the festival at his residence with school students tying ‘rakhis’ on his wrist to mark the day.

The festival celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan.