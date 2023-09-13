PM to host dinner for Delhi Police personnel deployed during G20 Summit

A total of around 450 personnel, from constable to inspector ranks, are likely to have a dinner with the prime minister, the officials added

By PTI Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited around 450 personnel of the Delhi Police for a dinner on Saturday as a thanksgiving gesture for their contribution in providing impeccable security during the G20 Leaders’ Summit, officials said.

They said all zonal in-charges including of the Bharat Mandapam area — the venue for the G20 Summit — have been requested to send the names of five-six personnel each from their teams.

The names of personnel who performed their duties despite personal hardships and family issues may be specially included, they added.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora awarded the CP’s special commendation disc and certificate to the officers and personnel for their contribution to the G20 Leaders’ Summit arrangements.

The two-day summit held on September 9 and 10 was attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, delegates from guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

During the period, the national capital, especially the New Delhi district, was under a heavy security ring.

A multi-layer security cover was put in place around the Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi where the summit took place. Over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads and mounted police were deployed on security duty during the summit.