G20 summit: Anti-drone jammers developed by Hyderabad-based ‘ECIL’ deployed in motorcades

Deployment of Smart Jammers ensured all round protection of G 20 meeting venue against any threat emanating from Drones

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:02 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

ECIL vehicle mounted jammers in action at G20 summit in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: To mitigate the threat of Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIED), high-powered Vehicle Mounted Jammers (VMJs) developed by Hyderabad-based Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), were deployed in the VVIP motorcades by the Delhi Police in the recent international G20 summit.

The VMJs supplied by ECIL were successfully deployed as part of VVIP motorcades. In addition, ECIL make Smart Anti Drone Jammers with detection facility were also deployed at Bharat Madapam, the site of G20 summit.

Deployment of Smart Jammers ensured all round protection of G 20 meeting venue against any threat emanating from Drones.

Devices such as mobile phones, drones, citizen frequency band radios etc. can be used to trigger such RCIEDs. To mitigate this threat Vehicle Mounted Jammers (VMJs), generally referred to as convey jammers were supplied to Delhi Police by ECIL, the press release said.

Over the years, ECIL has made great strides in the security sector by developing expertise over a wide range of products spanning detection, protection and mitigation aspects of the security solution encompassing perimeter protection, video surveillance with advance analytics, personnel access control, vehicle access control, explosive detection, fire alarm, CBRN protection, personnel / baggage and container scanners technologies, the release added,

Also Read ECIL to provide assistive devices to PwDs in Kothagudem