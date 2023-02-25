PM Modi to release 13th installment of PM-KISAN benefits on Feb 27

The 13th instalment amount of about Rs 16,000 crores under the PM-KISAN, will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries

By IANS Updated On - 03:50 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th installment amount of about Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) during his visit to Karnataka on February 27.

Moreover, the prime minister will undertake a walkthrough and inspect Shivamogga Airport, after which, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in the city.

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development initiatives at Belagavi.

Prime Minister’s emphasis on improving air connectivity across the country will get yet another boost with the inauguration of Shivamogga airport.

The new airport is developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 Passengers per hour.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga. This includes Shivamogga – Shikaripura – Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot. The Shivamogga – Shikaripura – Ranebennur new Railway line, will be developed at a cost of Rs 990 crore and will provide enhanced connectivity of Malnad region with Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline. Koteganguru Railway coaching depot at Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 100 crores to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple road development projects. The projects, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 215 crore, include construction of new Bypass road for Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur – Ranibennur; widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe; and construction of new bridge at Bharathipura in Thirthahally Taluk on NH 169.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multi-village schemes worth more than Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This includes inauguration of one multi-village scheme for Gowthamapura and 127 other villages and laying the foundation stone for three other multi-village schemes to be developed at a total cost of more than Rs 860 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 44 Smart City Projects worth more than Rs 895 crores in Shivamogga city.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building to the nation.

This Railway Station is redeveloped at an approximate cost of about Rs 190 Crore to provideA world-class amenities to the passengers.

Another railway project that will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister is the rail line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha section at Belagavi. This project, developed at a cost of about Rs 930 Crores, will enhance line capacity along the busy Mumbai – Pune – Hubballi – Bengaluru railway line, leading to promotion of trade, commerce and economic activities in the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone of six multi village scheme projects under Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1585 crore and will benefit about 8.8 lakh population of more than 315 villages.