Bengaluru: Orthodox platinum jubilee celebrations to be held on October 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 AM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: The Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the beginning of Orthodox style of worship service in Bangalore and the 10th anniversary of Bangalore diocese will be jointly held at the Campus Crusade premises on October 1. Felicitation of the seven new Metropolitans (bishops) and the newly elected church dignitaries will also be accorded at the same meeting, according to the Diocesan Metropolitan, His Grace Dr. Abraham Mar Seraphim.

The celebrations were slated for 2020, but got postponed due the outbreak of Covid-19. The Bangalore diocese of the Orthodox Church, whose origin goes back to 52 A.D. when St. Thomas landed on the shores of Kerala and established Christianity in India, covers the States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where there are churches and other institutions. Ras-al-Khaima and Fujaira in UAE also form part of the diocese.

As part of the Jubilee celebrations the diocese has already undertaken several charity projects like group marriages of the poor and donation of dialysis machines to two hospitals in Bangalore and Hyderabad for kidney patients. During Covid time medicines, food, oxygen machines and oxometers were supplied to the needy patients. Ten houses were constructed and given to the poor as part of the jubilee.

Leaders from socio-political, religious and cinematic fields will grace the jubilee function. While Dr. Seraphim will preside over the meeting, the Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Dr Ashwathnarayan, will inaugurate the meeting. Most Rev Dr. PeterMachada, Archbishop of Bangalore, Mr N.A. Harris, MLA, and K.T. Kunjumon, film producer, are among those who will attend the meeting.