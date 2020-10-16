PMGSY works to be expedited in Telangana

Errabelli wanted that the works subject to regulations should be completed as the first priority and those posing problems should be completed after resolving the issues as a second priority.

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed the department officials to expedite works pertaining to development of 158 roads sanctioned under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). He wanted that the works subject to regulations should be completed as the first priority and those posing problems should be completed after resolving the issues as a second priority.

Reviewing the works here on Friday, the Minister said there should be optimum utilisation of Central funds to complete road construction works with quality standards and within fixed time-frame. He asked the officials to personally monitor the construction work at regular interval and submit status reports to their higher officials.

