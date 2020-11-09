PMS Bowenpally: Students discuss impact of Tsunami

In 2016, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) launched the Sendai Seven Campaign.

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally conducted a virtual assembly for the students of class VIII to mark World Tsunami Awareness Day on November 5. The celebration is meant to focus on promoting goals on the seven campaigns, mainly on reducing disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disintermediation of basic services.

Students shared history of the day and campaigns undertaken to help the affected. In December 2015, the UN General Assembly marked November 5 as World Tsunami Awareness Day. The assembly commenced with the message that “We cannot stop natural disasters but we can arm ourselves with knowledge. Many lives wouldn’t have been lost if there was enough disaster preparedness.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .