PNB contributes 20 lakh for creche in Telangana Police Command and Control Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has contributed Rs 20 lakh for setting up a creche for the staff members of the SHE teams, in the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad.

SHE Teams is a novel initiative by Telangana government to provide a safe and secure environment for women who are at home and working in different professions.

The occasion was graced by Commissioner of Police CV Anand, Addl CP AR Srinivas PNB zonal manager Mohd Maqsud Ali and deputy zonal manager Rajeev Singh Jha.