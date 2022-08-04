Watch: Hyderabad’s latest landmark, Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre

Published Date - 12:58 AM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: The state of art Command and Control Centre of the Telangana State Police will be inaugurated on Thursday by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Centre, constructed at a cost of Rs.600 crore, will help in networking the functioning of various units of the police under a single roof.

The Centre, already popular as an upcoming iconic landmark in the city and called the Police Towers, will a network of over 9.25 lakh cameras installed across the State and help the police with advanced monitoring.

Here is a video of the Centre and some images of the landmark all decked up for Thursday’s grand inaugural function.