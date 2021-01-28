Pocharam Srinivas Reddy lays foundation for check dam

He said that developmental works worth Rs 300 crore have been taken in Banswada after TRS government came into power.

Kamareddy: Due to construction of dams across river Manjeera in Karnataka and Maharashtra States, Banswada farmers are facing water scarcity. To check this issue, Telangana government sanctioned four check dams at a cost of 28.29 crores across river Manjeera to store water, said Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Assembly Speaker on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the first check dam at Bhirkoor mandal headquarters.

