Polavaram delayed only due to Chandrababu’s folly: Minister

Ambati Rambabu said that the Polavaram project was delayed only due to the mistakes committed by the previous Telugu Desam Party government under N. Chandrababu Naidu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Vijayawada: The prestigious Polavaram project in the state was delayed only due to the mistakes committed by the previous Telugu Desam Party government under N. Chandrababu Naidu, according to Water Resources minister Ambati Rambabu.

After making a video presentation on the project here on Saturday, he told media persons that Chandrababu never spoke the truth on Polavaram. “He is a bundle of lies and was never sincere in implementing the project. Why should he take up the project which is the responsibility of the Centre?

He accepted the 2013-14 rates and gave the project to Navayuga on 2016 rates. Even Prime Minister Modi had openly said that Chandrababu was using Polavaram as ATM,” he pointed out, while reacting to the criticism of the YSRCP government by the TDP president on the issue.