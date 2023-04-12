| Police Arrest One For Online Betting In Hanamkonda

The police also seized Rs.13,000 in cash and a smartphone from the person

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:31 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hanamkonda: The Task Force apprehended one person from his house at New Rayapura under Hanamkonda limits for organising and indulging in online IPL cricket betting using several mobile apps on Wednesday.

The police also seized Rs.13,000 in cash and a smartphone from him. The accused Baireddy Ramgopal was handed over to Hanamkonda police for further action.

One more accused, Kasha Laxman Reddy of West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, is absconding, according to Task Force ACP M Jithender Reddy.

