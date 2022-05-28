Police arrest Teenmar Mallanna in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

File photo of Teenmaar Mallanna

Warangal: Police have arrested Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna at Arepally village near here on Saturday. Nearly 50 policemen led by Kazipet and Parkal ACPs have reached the Pochamma temple at the village where a meeting demanding that the State government repeal the GO 80 A which meant for pooling the land under the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) area and whisked him away.

He was addressing the meeting when the police reached the temple. People of several villages under the KUDA have been demanding the revocation of the GO 80 A. Police have reportedly shifted him to Hasanparthy police station.

Police have claimed that there was no permission for outsiders to participate in the meetings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .