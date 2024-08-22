Women journalists assaulted by Congress workers in Revanth Reddy’s constituency

Avula Saritha, Vijaya Reddy were reporting on the status of farm loan waiver scheme in in Kondareddypalli when CM's followers targeted them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 12:58 PM

A photograph of one of the attackers with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has gone viral on social media. The assailant was identified as a close aide of Revanth Reddy's brother Tirupathi Reddy.

Hyderabad: Two women journalists, Avula Saritha and Vijaya Reddy, were assaulted by followers of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his native village, Kondareddypalli, in Mahabubnagar district.

The incident sparked outrage among journalists, who lodged a complaint with DGP Jitender and now plan to approach the Telangana State Women Commission seeking action against the assailants.

According to reports, Sarita and Vijaya were in Kondareddypalli to investigate and report on the status of the farm loan waiver, a contentious issue in the State.

The journalists, known for their critical coverage of Revanth Reddy’s administration, were targeted by the Chief Minister’s followers, who physically assaulted them, disregarding their status as women.

Some of the assaulters also snatched the cameras from the cameramen and took away the digital storage cards, preventing the journalists from eliciting views of the locals.

The journalist team was prevented from moving from the location. The photographs of one of the attackers with the Chief Minister himself went viral on social media and he was identified as a close aide of Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupathi Reddy.

Responding to the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao also condemned the attack, calling it the first such incident in Telangana’s 10-year history and the 60-year history of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He expressed shock and anger over the “atrocious” attack on journalists while they were performing their duty.

“How is it that women journalists have no safety in this Congress regime, which claims to be Indiramma’s regime?” he asked.

He felt that the attack raised serious questions about the government’s commitment to press freedom and transparency. He demanded that immediate action be taken against those involved in the assault, calling for the registration of cases and the arrest of the individuals responsible.

He also urged the Telangana State Women Commission to respond promptly and take appropriate action against the attackers.