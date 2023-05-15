Police constable dies of sunstroke in Mancherial

Mancherial: A 42-year-old police constable working with the Ramakrishnapur police station died, reportedly of a sunstroke in Luxettipet town on Sunday night.

Muthe Santosh of Ankathiwada collapsed at his residence at around 10.30 pm. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Luxettipet, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, Santosh had returned home in the evening on Sunday after discharging duties at Ramakrishnapur police station. His family members said he had died of a sunstroke.

Santosh joined the police department in 2000. He is survived by his wife and two children.

