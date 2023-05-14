Telangana: Youngster beaten to death in Mancherial

Mancherial: A youngster was beaten to death by unidentified persons allegedly for moving closely with a girl in Mandamarri on Saturday.

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Chandrakumar said that L Sagar, a 21-year-old lorry cleaner from Mamidiguda village in Kasipet mandal, had suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by the girl’s relatives on Friday night, and was declared brought dead by doctors at the Government General Hospital in Mancherial. The assailants are said to have caught him when moving near the girl’s house and beat him with large sticks. They reportedly admitted him to the hospital to cover up their offence.

Tharachand, the father of the victim lodged a complaint with police alleging that Giribabu, employer of Sagar, Chitti, an owner of a water plant, and locals Boddu Balaji, Nenu Venkatesh, Bogi Venkatesh and Allamkunta Ganesh murdered his son for being in a relationship with a girl. A case was registered. Investigations have been taken up.