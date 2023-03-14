Police constable goes missing in Nirmal

Khanapur Sub-Inspector R Shankar said that the constable G Bheemesh, a court duty official of Khanapur police station, did not return home since he attended a court duty in Nirmal on February 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 AM, Tue - 14 March 23

Representational Image

Nirmal: A police constable working with Khanapur police station has been reported missing from February 9.

His family lodged a complaint with police. A missing case was registered. His mobile phone is being tracked, a police official said.