Police constable goes missing in Nirmal

Nirmal: A police constable working with Khanapur police station has been reported missing from February 9.
Khanapur Sub-Inspector R Shankar said that the constable G Bheemesh, a court duty official of Khanapur police station, did not return home since he attended a court duty in Nirmal on February 9.
His family lodged a complaint with police. A missing case was registered. His mobile phone is being tracked, a police official said.