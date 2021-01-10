Police counsel rowdy sheeters in Mirchowk

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: South Zone (In-charge) DCP Gajarao Bhupal counselled rowdy sheeters from Mirchowk police station limits on Saturday midnight.

The DCP along with Mirchowk inspector Appala Naidu and other senior police officers from the division raided the houses of the rowdy sheeters in Darulshifa, Nayapul, J J Nagar and Miralam Mandi areas. Police who continued the raids till the wee hours of Sunday said they will not spare any history-sheeter until they cease their criminal activities and cautioned their movements were being observed.

Rowdies involving in criminal and illegal activities causing disturbance to the citizens will be booked, officials said adding they will not hesitate to detain rowdies under the Preventive Detention Act too.

Bhupal said, “Those intending to involve in criminal activities including land settlements will not be spared. We are giving them a chance to keep away from criminal activities”.

