Police foil attempt to murder Armoor MLA in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 AM, Tue - 2 August 22

File photo: Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: The police have reportedly foiled an attempt to murder Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy at Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

The suspect Prasad Goud, husband of Lavanya, a sarpanch from Armoor, was moving under suspicious circumstances near the MLA’s residence at Banjara Hills Road No.12, when he was caught by security personnel.

The police seized a knife and a country made firearm from his possession.

Police sources said Goud bore a grudge against the MLA for allegedly suspending his wife.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating.