Police foil attempt to murder Armoor MLA in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The police have reportedly foiled an attempt to murder Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy at Banjara Hills on Tuesday.
The suspect Prasad Goud, husband of Lavanya, a sarpanch from Armoor, was moving under suspicious circumstances near the MLA’s residence at Banjara Hills Road No.12, when he was caught by security personnel.
The police seized a knife and a country made firearm from his possession.
Police sources said Goud bore a grudge against the MLA for allegedly suspending his wife.
The Banjara Hills police are investigating.