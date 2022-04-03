Police inspector suspended in pub raid case in Banjara hills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:14 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand placed under suspension Banjara Hills Inspector Shiva Chandra for a party at a pub which went beyond stipulated time in his jurisdiction, and for failing to initiate action to control drugs and narcotics.

A charge memo was also issued to ACP Banjara Hills and explanation was sought from him.

The city police had raided the pub at Banjara Hills in the wee hours of Sunday and caught several person who were found partying late there. The names of some celebrities reportedly being present at the pub during the raid were being circulated.

Over a hundred men and women who were present at the pub were detained and shifted to Banjara Hills police station. A case is registered at the Banjara Hills police station.

“We seized some packets suspected to be drugs from the place. The material is sent for chemical analysis,” said a senior police official.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

Also Read Hyderabad: Pub raided for allowing party beyond stipulated time