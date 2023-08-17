Police, Naxalites exchange fire on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

Police received the information on the night of August 15 about the presence of the Naxalite camp of Sandra LOS (Local Organisation Squad) and other formations in north of Bhopalpatnam in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district along the border of the two states.

By PTI Published Date - 10:38 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Gadchiroli: In a joint operation, the police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra recovered Naxalite literature and other materials following an exchange of fire, officials said on Thursday. Nilotpal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, said that credible information was received on the night of August 15 about the presence of the Naxalite camp of Sandra LOS (Local Organisation Squad) and other formations in north of Bhopalpatnam in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district along the border of the two states.

The information was shared with SP Bijapur. Following this, a joint team led by additional SP Aheri Yatish Deshmukh and nine C-60 parties of approximately 200 commandoes and also comprising of Bijapur DY SP and 70 District Reserve Guard (DRG) commandoes was formed for the combing operation, he added.

“While the joint teams were combing the area late evening yesterday, naxals opened indiscriminate firing on police parties which was retaliated by joint police teams. After a heavy exchange of fire between police parties and Naxals, a search operation was carried out in the area in which a large amount of naxal literature, 4 pitthus (shoulder bags) one mobile phone, tarpaulin sheets, utensils and other items were seized,” the SP further added.

Following the operation, the joint team reached the camp Bhopalapatnam in Chhatisgarh safely, he added.

“Process of registering the offence is underway at Bhopalapatnam Police Station in Bijapur,” the official said.