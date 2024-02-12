Police seek 22-year-old Indian-origin son in father’s murder case in Canada

Sukhaj Cheema-Singh is being sought for first-degree murder following the discovery of 56-year-old Kuldip Singh with severe injuries at his Stoney Creek residence in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

By IANS Updated On - 12 February 2024, 10:11 AM

Toronto: Police are on the lookout for a 22-year-old Indian-origin son, who fled after allegedly murdering his father, at their home in Canada’s Ontario province.

Sukhaj Cheema-Singh is wanted for first-degree murder after 56-year-old Kuldip Singh was found with ‘severe injuries’ at his Stoney Creek home in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Releasing an image of Cheema-Singh, the Hamilton Police said in a release on Sunday that officers were called to a home near Trafalgar Drive and Mud Street at around 7:40 p.m. on February 10.

The victim was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told officers that Cheema-Singh fled the residence in a small, dark-coloured SUV following an altercation with his father.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Trafalgar toward Mud Street, police said, adding that Cheema-Singh was believed to be in the area for about 30 minutes before the incident.

With investigations continuing, police warned that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, as “the weapon used has not been recovered”.

Investigators have asked witnesses or anyone with video footage of the area to get in touch with them.