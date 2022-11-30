Political leaders’ yatras should not spoil peaceful atmosphere: CPM

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:52 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: CPI (M) district secretary Md Jahangir on Wednesday said yatras of political leaders should help for development of the State, and spoil the peaceful atmosphere.

Speaking at a meeting of mandal level leaders of the party here, Jahangir said yatras of leaders of some political parties were spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in the State. The Centre had adopted anti-people policies, which has increased poverty, hunger and unemployment in the country. The Modi government was changing the names of cities and trying to project it as a development, he added.

He said statements of BJP leaders were disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in Telangana, adding that yatras of some BJP leaders were aimed at creating unrest in the State. Criticizing the Modi government for failing to fulfill the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganization Act, Jahangir also said secularism was facing a threat from BJP, which was trying to create rift in the people in the name of religion.