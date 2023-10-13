Politics is overtaking development: Ponnala after quitting Congress

Speaking to ANI, the former Telangana PCC chief said that he has no plan of joining any other political party yet.

By ANI Published Date - 10:54 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Senior Telangana Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

Hyderabad: Soon after resigning from the Congress party, former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Friday said that politics in the country is overtaking the development and welfare of rural people.

Speaking to ANI, the former Telangana PCC chief said that he has no plan of joining any other political party yet. “I have explained everything… My letter is very clear… I chose rural development as a passion… I worked with passion for the people in my area. But today politics is overtaking development and welfare… Politics is power for doing something good… But unfortunately, politics is going in the other direction… I have not thought of anything (On joining another political party,” Ponnala Lakshmaiah said.

With less than two months before the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections, the senior leader of Congress resigned from the party citing an “unjust environment”.

In his letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Ponnala alleged that when a group of 50 BC leaders from Telangana went to Delhi to request prioritization for the Backward Classes, they were denied even a meeting with AICC leaders, which was an embarrassment for the state that prides itself on self-respect. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to discontinue my association with the party. I have reached a point where I feel that I can no longer thrive in such an unjust environment. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported me in my various party roles over the years,” he said in the letter.

He further alleged that the Congress party has seen a shift in its core ideology and individualism seems to have taken precedence over our collective strength within the party. “Leaders like myself, who have deep roots in the party’s soil, have faced indignities and newcomers are being unfairly elevated to power.

The true-blue Congressmen and women seem to have become estranged within the party and are at risk of losing their existence,” the former Telangana PCC chief said.

He further said that the recent political developments within the party have left him “deeply concerned”. Citing some incidents, Ponnala Lakshmaiah said, “I was unceremoniously removed from the position of PCC President in 2015 and have since raised my voice about these issues for nearly nine years. In 2014, I was unfairly blamed for the defeat in Telangana. despite the party’s nationwide setback. Even in the 2018 elections, there was no significant progress, yet no corrective actions were taken. In contrast, additional positions were given.” However, Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s resignation from the party comes as a setback for the Congress which is gearing up to announce its list of candidates for the November 30 assembly polls.

The senior leader further said that the party’s candidate selection process, which should ideally be risen by the principles of fairness and representation has come ‘under question’.

“We have penned impressive theories within the party, such as the Udaipur Declaration and Raipur Declaration, promising to respect seniors and give preference to those who have worked diligently for the party. However, today, tickets are distributed without any regard for party membership or contributions. Unfortunately, we rely on external consultants, often disregarding dedicated workers’ cokes,” he added.

Also Read Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah resigns from Congress