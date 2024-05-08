Congress cheated Muslims every time they voted it to power: KTR

Rama Rao said the BJP was creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims for political gain. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had nothing to credit when it comes to minority welfare.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 May 2024, 06:39 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress had cheated Muslims each time they voted for and elected it, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged them to think twice before casting their votes in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

He said Muslims would have been rich in five decades of the Congress rule in Telangana if the party did something for them.

Also Read Dr Priyanka Ala takes charge as Kothagudem Collector

“They did nothing but use you as a vote bank,” he said while addressing the BRS activists from minority community in Kushaiguda while campaigning for the party’s Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Ragidi Laxmareddy here on Wednesday.

Rama Rao said the BJP was creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims for political gain. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had nothing to credit when it comes to minority welfare.

He cautioned that voting for the Congress would indirectly benefit the Congress. He rubbished allegations of the Congress that the BRS and BJP had a tacit understanding, pointing out that if it was true his sister and MLC K Kavitha would not have been arrested and imprisoned.

“Kavitha, Arvind Kejriwal, and Hemanth Soren are in jail because they did not accept the BJP’s dictums,” he said, reiterating that only regional parties had the strength to defeat the BJP. He reminded that the BJP failed to topple the governments of K Chandrashekhar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamatha Banerjee and MK Stalin.

The BRS working president stated that though former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a staunch Hindu, he never tried to create a divide between communities.

Instead, Chandrashekhar Rao strove for equality among all citizens, notwithstanding their religious faith. “There were no communal incidents in Hyderabad for a decade under Chandrashekhar Rao. That is why in Hyderabad, Muslims refused to believe the Congress and defeated it,” he observed.

He said the BRS government allocated more funds for Muslims than any other State in the country with much larger Muslim population than Telangana.

He stated that Uttar Pradesh with four crore Muslim population allocated Rs 1,600 crore, West Bengal with two crore Muslims allocated Rs 2,000 crore, Maharashtra with 1.5 crore Muslims allocated Rs 670 crore and Karnataka allocated Rs 2,000 crore for 80 lakh Mulsim population, in their respective annual budgets.

“But Chandrashekhar Rao allocated Rs 2,200 crore for 50 lakh Muslims in the State. He established 204 minority schools including around 100 separate schools for girls, and spent Rs 1.20 lakh on each minority student in the State because he wanted them to compete with other children,” he said.