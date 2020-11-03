Polling commences in Dubbak, estimated turn out 13 per cent

The polling has been peaceful all over the constituency with police providing security at all polling stations.

By | Published: 10:01 am

Hyderabad: Voting for the Dubbak Assembly Constituency by election started in 315 polling stations in all the seven mandals on Tuesday morning. The estimated voter turnout till 9 am was around 13 per cent.

The polling has been peaceful all over the constituency with police providing security at all polling stations. TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha has cast her vote at Chittapur village and BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao cast his vote in Boppapur polling station near Dubbak.

Meanwhile, district collector Bharathi Hollikeri has examined the polling trend at ZPHS , Lachapet polling station near Dubbak. She instructed the staff to conduct thermal screening to all the voters entering the polling booths without fail. Anyone suspected for Covid 19 will be asked to vote after 5 pm.

Voters who have lined up at the polling booths were seen maintaining social distance by waiting patiently in the circles marked in the queue line. The polling percentage is expected to increase as the day progresses.

