Polling in erstwhile begins on peaceful note in erstwhile Khammam

The district administrations of Khammam and Kothagudem districts made elaborate arrangements to conduct polling in a smooth and peaceful manner. Voters started arriving in large numbers at the polling stations at 7 am to cast their votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Khammam: Polling in ten Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Khammam district commenced on a peaceful note on Thursday.

Khammam district Collector, VP Gautham and Kothagudem district Collector, Dr. Priyanka Ala were monitoring the polling process from control rooms set up at the respective integrated district offices complexes (IDOCs)

Khammam BRS candidate, Puvvada Ajay Kumar cast his vote at Harvest School polling station along with his family members. Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao cast his vote at Gollagudem.

Interestingly, Palair Assembly Congress candidate, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy could not cast a vote in his favour as he has voting right at his native village Narayanapuram in Kallur mandal of Sathupalli constituency in Khammam district. He cast vote at the village.

Commissioner of Police, Vishnu S Warrier cast vote at Shanti Nagar polling station along with his family members. He appealed to the voters to follow the rules to ensure peaceful voting. EVMs malfunctioned at Cherla, Yellandu, Tekulapalli delaying the polling.

In Khammam district as many as 12, 16, 796 electors were going to exercise their franchise at 1, 456 polling stations in 822 locations. In Kothagudem district 9, 66, 439 voters were going to cast their vote at 1, 098 polling stations in 701 locations. Polling ends at 4pm in Kothagudem district