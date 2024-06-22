Ponnam directs officials to survey land acquired for digging canals under Gouravelly reservoir

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 08:14 PM

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed the revenue department officials to take up the survey and peg marking of land acquired for digging distributary canals under the Gouravelly reservoir.

During a review meeting with the officials of various departments along with Collector M Manu Chowdary at Siddipet Collectorate on Saturday, Prabhakar said that the irrigation department would need 132 acres in Akkannapet mandal, 235 acres in Husnabad mandal and 304 acres in Koheda mandal for the canals.

The BC Welfare Minister directed them to complete the survey and peg marking by July 10 so that he could hold another review meeting on July 11.

Saying that 95 per cent of the Gouravelly reservoir works have been completed so far, Prabhakar said that the rest 5 per cent of the works should be completed as early as possible unless it would pose a threat to already constructed works due to the flood in the rainy season.

He asked the officials to get National Green Tribunal (NGT) permission to complete the leftover works. Stating that there were 500 irrigation tanks in Husnabad constituecny, Prabhakar said the government would impound these tanks through the proposed 47-KM long right canal and 14-long left canal. The Minister observed the farmers would cooperate by giving lands once these two main canals are completed and get water.

Since the Koheda side canal goes across the national highway, he suggested the officials keep the NH authorities informed so that a bridge can be built across the road here. He suggested the irrigation officials prepare proposals to provide irrigation water to the Husnabad constituency, which Gouravelly reservoir could not provide irrigation water, through Ranganayaka Sagar and Devadula.

Saying that there was a great potential to develop the Gouravelly reservoir area as a tourist destination, the Minister asked the officials to prepare a list of the government lands available around the project.

He suggested the fisheries department officials prepare for releasing fishing into the water once the project is completed. Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy, Engineer-in-chief Karimnagar Shankar, RDO Husnabad Ramurthy, and others were present.