Pooja Bedi shares life lessons at FLO Hyderabad event, emphasizes strength in adversity

In a conversation with FLO Chairperson Priya Gazdar, Pooja shared her personal journey of overcoming life's challenges and embracing inner strength. She highlighted that resilience is forged through adversity, drawing from her own experiences such as losing family members and going through a divorce. “Every tragedy made me a better person. What matters is not what happens to you, but how you respond to it,” she explained.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 September 2024, 02:18 PM

Hyderabad: The FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter, hosted an engaging session with film star and wellness entrepreneur Pooja Bedi on the theme “Limitation to Liberation and Unlock Your Inner Strength” at Sattva Knowledge City, Gachibowli.

She further discussed relationships, stressing the importance of equality, “You can’t become a better woman by putting your man down.”

Reflecting on life, she urged the audience to live fully. “Life is a short, beautiful journey. Don’t just exist—live it to the fullest,” she advised. The event saw over 150 attendees. Her candid answers to audience questions further inspired attendees, with many leaving the session motivated to channel their inner strength and overcome personal limitations.