Pooja Hegde unveils trailer of ZEE5’s ‘Maa Neella Tank’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:07 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has made a name for itself nationwide as a prominent streaming platform since its inception. The streaming giant has been streaming ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ to a blockbuster response.

On the web series front, after presenting the comedy-drama ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’ from Pink Elephant Pictures, ‘Loser 2’ from Annapurna Studios stable, ‘Gaalivaana’ from BBC Studios and NorthStar Entertainment, it came out with ‘Recce’. ‘Maa Neella Tank’, which marks the OTT debut of Telugu actor Sushanth, is gearing up for streaming next. The 8-episode series is a feel-good village dramedy. The series has been directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya.

Superstar pan-India actor Pooja Hegde has just shared the film’s thoroughly wholesome and engaging trailer. The trailer opens with Sushanth’s cop character laughing off small-town problems. We then see that Sudarshan’s character is threatening to die by suicide if Surekha (Priya Anand) doesn’t accept his proposal. A montage song lends a cinematic touch. Surekha shares a strained relationship with the male lead, something hinting at depth in the love story. The male protagonist comes of age eventually, with him turning teary-eyed over a lie he had uttered to the female lead.

It’s not all serious, though. Several funny characters make their presence felt. The series also has Prem Sagar, Nirosha, Ramaraj, Divi, Annapurnamma,

Appaji Ambarisha, Bindu Chandramouli, Sandeep Varanasi and Lavanya Reddy playing key roles.

Commenting on the trailer release, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “While working with the Telugu industry’s foremost storytellers, we are happy to present our next Telugu Original, ‘Maa Neella Tank’. The series is based in a small town but is aspirational in nature and marks Sushanth’s OTT debut. We are confident that it will strike a chord with our viewers and with more such stories, we hope to continue delivering extraordinary entertainment to ZEE5 audience around the world.”

Watch the trailer here:

