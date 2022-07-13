Poor condition of PHCs discussd at Nalgonda ZP meeting

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:11 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy was speaking at Zilla Parishad general body meeting at Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Nalgonda: Irrespective of politics, several ZPTCs and MPPs expressed their displeasure at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held on Wednesday at Nalgonda over the poor condition of buildings of Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and absence of the doctors, which was affecting the medical services to the people.

At a stage, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy also expressed anger on District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) for lack of proper information in the agenda of ZP general body meeting. He pulled up DM &HO for submitting single-page information on health departments for the meeting.

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath Kumar also asked DM&HO to cancel the deputations of the doctors, which was impacting the health services at PHCs and Community Health Centers in the district.

He questioned DM&HO for not cancelling the deputations of the doctors as he assured earlier.

Munugode Mandal Parishad President Karnati Swamy said that the doctor was not daily available at PHC of Munugode to the parents on the pretext of attending the duties at deputed another PHCs.

Nalgonda ZPTC Vanguri Laxmaiah said that rain water was leaking from the roof of Ramulabanda PHC and snakes were coming into it during rainy season. He requested for construction of compound wall to the PHC.

When ZPTCs and MPPs of several mandals made similar complaints, DM&HO Dr Kondal Rao clarified that there was shortage of doctors in the district. There were 58 doctors for 42 health centers in the district. But, among 58 doctors, nine doctors, who have qualification of post graduation in specialization, were absorbed by Medical Education department and six doctors on study leave to pursue post graduation courses. Now, 43 doctors were extending their services for health centers. There was a need to streamline the services of the doctors, he added.

He informed that construction of buildings for PHCs at Gudipally, Peddavoora, Kanagal, Nidmanoor and Chandur were sanctioned under 13th Finance Commission. He assured to send the proposals to the higher officials for repairing of the PHCs.