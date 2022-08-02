Poor response to BJP public meeting at Yadagirigutta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Empty chairs appeared at public meeting of BJP at Yadagirigutta on Tuesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The BJP public meeting at Yadagirigutta in connection with launch of third phase of Praja Sangrama Yathra of state president Bandi Sanjay evoked poor response from the public as large number of chairs appeared empty at the venue of the meeting.

Earlier, the BJP leaders announced that one lakh people would be mobilized for the public meeting. But, only around 2,000 people were present at the venue even few minutes before the arrival of the BJP leaders. After the rally reached the venue, just 10,000 to 15,000 people were gathered at the public meeting.